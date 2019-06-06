Storm Center Update-Thursday AM, June 6th

Good Morning!

We enjoyed another day of 80s across KELOLAND yesterday. Fields are getting drier across the region like these in Lincoln County south of Sioux Falls.

It will be another warm and sunny day for most of KELOLAND with highs in the 80s in most areas and fairly light winds.

Tonight also looks mainly dry with lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow may even be warmer with a few 90s showing up in portions of central and western KELOLAND.

By Saturday, a cold front will be on the move and that will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Notice the big difference in temperature from Rapid City to Sioux Falls.

The rain chances will be best Saturday night into early Sunday in the eastern quarter of KELOLAND. As you can see on the map below, the blue zone shows over .50″ possible.

Cooler weather will be the rule on Sunday with highs mainly in the upper 60s.

We’ll keep temperatures below normal a bit early next week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There also could be a few more hits of rain by Tuesday.