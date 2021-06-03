Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, June 3rd

It was a warm day yesterday in KELOLAND and the forecast will only get hotter in the forecast the next few days.

The other big weather story is the lack of rain. Right now, organized thunderstorm chances will remain low much of the 7 day period.

First, today will be warmer for most areas in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We’ll also be mild again tomorrow morning with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow will even warmer as highs approach 100 in Aberdeen.

The raw numbers on the European model now show 104 for both Pierre and Aberdeen. Notice the dew point number in green. There is a tremendous spread between the temperature and the dew point, so the relative humidity will fall quickly during the afternoon.

Sunday may be cooler for the north and west, the air is very dry behind the front. We expect the humidity to rise a bit more in Sioux Falls along the front.

There could be a shower or a t-storm in southern MN Sunday evening if we pool enough moisture along that cold front shown here.

Otherwise, we will continue to forecast dry weather much of the 7 day forecast not just for Sioux Falls, but for most of KELOLAND as temperatures remain much above normal.