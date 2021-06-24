Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, June 24th

It was a very hot day yesterday in KELOLAND with highs near 94 in Sioux Falls. We saw numbers into the 100s to the west with 107 reported in Winner!

Thunderstorms developed along and south of I-90, but many of them became more organized into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Widely scattered showers have continues in parts of KELOLAND, but rain has remained light for many.

Those storms produced a narrow line of .50″ of rain or more south of Mitchell.

The pattern ahead features several clusters of rain around the plains. The main focus for heavy rain will be Iowa to start the weekend. We also think the rain in western SD will be more organized tonight and tomorrow. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend, but due to the nature of the upper level low moving in, the rain will not be focused in one particular spot.

The temperature trend will not be as hot early next week, so we’ll take the good news where we can find it.

The forecast will not be as hot today for much of KELOLAND.