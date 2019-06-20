Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, June 20th

Good Morning!

Showers and thunderstorms are moving eastward this morning as a frontal boundary moves across KELOLAND. Severe weather is not expect to be widespread, but a few heavy downpours are expected with this latest batch of rain.

Speaking of rain, Mobridge and Pierre had some heavy rain yesterday. The official gauges don’t pick up on all of the heavy rain, but spots of green indicate where t-storms were more enhanced.

Severe weather is expected to be a player tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND, mainly in the area shaded in yellow.

We’ll watch the placement of 2 frontal features for the focus of severe weather. First, the front in purple in an occluded front, but focus thunderstorm chances both in the morning and again late in the day. We are interested where this front intersects the main warm front south of Sioux Falls. Storms that tap into warm and humid air could quickly become severe late Friday.

FutureScan is showing increasing coverage of the storms Friday night. We’ll monitor these trends closely the next 24 hours as storms in earlier on Friday will directly impact the number and severity of the storms Friday night.

Patches of rain will affect temperatures today with highs mainly in the 70s. 60s are expected in spots north of Sioux Falls.

Thunderstorms are not expected to be widespread this evening. However, more t-storms are possible late this evening in western SD.

Highs tomorrow will not be overly warm. In fact, 60s are expected in the far west. Humid and more unstable air could move into the far southeast.

The weekend should be quiet as more stable air moves in from the northeast. Enjoy the cooler weather because it will start leaving next week. We’ll start the week with chances of rain and we’ll be monitoring the prospects of thunderstorm areas next week as the air becomes hotter and more humid across the plains.