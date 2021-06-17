Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, June 17th

Yesterday was another very hot day in KELOLAND. We reached a high temperature of 96 in Sioux Falls and a record high of 106 in Mitchell. The weather will be cooler today, but still above normal.

Most areas stayed dry, but a few thunderstorms developed along the Buffalo Ridge in parts of SW MN and NW IA.

We even had a few spots of 1-2″ of rain in parts of Nobles County, MN.

Our need for rain continues to grow many areas East River. The Sioux Falls area is now running about half of our normal moisture the past 30 days.

Futurecast brings a few spots on radar this morning near Aberdeen and Pierre. We may even see a sprinkle near Sioux Falls by noon. Keep an eye to the sky in NW IA this evening. A few storms may develop southeast of Sioux Falls with some severe weather possible.

The pattern ahead early next week looks cooler for much of KELOLAND. We’ll see rain chances by Sunday for many areas as well.

Highs today will be mainly in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The evening storm chance in NW IA will move out and the overnight looks dry for much of KELOLAND.

Tomorrow still looks warm in KELOLAND. There may be a few morning sprinkles along the Nebraska/South Dakota border in the morning.

The 7 day forecast still looks plenty warm on Sunday, but hope there will be a few more clusters of thunderstorms in the region. 70s will be likely early next week.