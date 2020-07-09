Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 9th

Good Morning! Showers and thunderstorms have once again developed across parts of KELOLAND this morning. The strongest activity has been in the southwest, but other downpours have been tracking across the southeast.

Here’s a closer look at those cells in NW IA during the 5am hour.

24 hour rainfall totals are shown below. Some heavy rain fell in between some of the official reporting sites.

You can see one example near Clark and Willow Lake.

The severe weather risk remains in the marginal category today in the far southwest. This doesn’t mean a few isolated t-storms won’t develop, however.

More organized storms are possible late Friday. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in the area shaded in orange.

Futurecast shows the morning activity in the south, with some isolated redevelopment this afternoon in some of these same areas. There appears to be more organization to the storm chances later tomorrow in central KELOLAND.

Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, with dry weather for both Aberdeen and Pierre.

Tonight should be mostly dry, with a few storms possible in far southern KELOLAND this evening.

We’ll keep an eye on the storm chances tomorrow late in the day in central KELOLAND as we stay in the 80s.

We’ll see thunderstorm chances linger into early Saturday, but highs will stay in the mid 80s. We expect additional thunderstorm chances by Tuesday of next week.