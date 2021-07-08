Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 8th

We are tracking showers and thunderstorms this morning across parts of central and eastern SD. Some locally heavy rain has been reported in Burke, SD with around 1″ since midnight. We expect the rain to expand to the east through the morning.

The recent rain is starting to make a difference on our 30 day precipitation trend map. You can see more patches of green, a helpful color signaling local thunderstorm areas.

We expect the clusters of rain to move east this morning and include Sioux Falls. Trends on radar should weaken this afternoon as we focus on redevelopment tonight. You will notice some storms in northern SD and some of those could be severe. Additional scattered storms after dark are expected East River.

We aren’t done with the rain chances in the extended forecast. A fairly significant area of low pressure will drop into the northern plains this weekend and should bring more rain chances to the region on Saturday. The pattern will then turn drier early next week.

Here are the forecasted highs today for KELOLAND.

Lows tonight will be mainly in the 60s.

Tomorrow looks warm with highs in the 80s in many areas.

Expect a gradual warming trend next week, but additional rain chances will be watched by Wednesday.