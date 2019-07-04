Storm Center Update – Thursday AM July 4

Widespread rain in KELOLAND last night is continuing into the early morning hours in eastern and south central KELOLAND. While periods of heavy rain and gusty winds accompanied some of the storms on the leading edge in western Minnesota, severe weather overnight and early this morning has been minimal.

Today will be partly cloudy and seasonal as temperatures will be in the middle 80s in central and eastern South Dakota. Expect slightly cooler air in western South Dakota today with highs in the 70s.

We’ll continue to watch for showers and storms as we go through the day. Unfortunately, these may ruin your 4th of July celebrations. Keep an eye to the sky and on the radar if you see any threatening clouds.

Once again, there’s a threat for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the southern tier of KELOLAND for the severe weather chance.

As rain develops this evening and tonight, once again it will sweep through eastern KELOLAND late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

We’ll hold the chance for rain during the first half of the weekend; otherwise, you should expect dry skies this weekend but MUCH cooler than last weekend as highs will be near 80.