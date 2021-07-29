Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 29th

Cooler weather is ahead for KELOLAND, which is good news after the excessive heat from yesterday.

We hit 101 in Sioux Falls and 108 in Philip. We are not forecasting 100 degree heat for several days.

We are watching increasing smoke in the air today, however. You can see the thicker batch of smoke in Minnesota will be expanding into the Sioux Falls area through the afternoon

Rain chances should mainly stay in western SD today. We have had a few showers and thunderstorms developing in the Black Hills and more rain is coming the next 12 hours.

Futurecast shows the first hit of rain West River becoming more organized tonight and early tomorrow. The rain will likely expand across parts of southern and eastern KELOLAND on Friday.

The expanded view of Futurecast shows the band of rain moving from northwest to southeast across the region. Beyond tomorrow, the rain chances will be much lower into early next week.

The European model is bringing a few higher rain numbers to the forecast. We could see over 1″ in some of the more organized areas of rain.

Look for cooler weather today with highs in the 80s and lower 90s across KELOLAND. East and northeast winds are also reducing the humidity level in many areas.

Tonight will be a bit cooler with most areas in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be cooler, especially in those areas with rain. We may even lower some some of the highs in southeastern KELOLAND as the rain becomes more widespread.

The Sioux Falls forecast shows 80s for highs into early next week as the mainly dry weather pattern returns to much of KELOLAND.