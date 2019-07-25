Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 25th

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast today and some severe weather could develop across the far northeast.

Take a look a FutureScan and notice the new development across the northeast during the afternoon. We think some of those cells will move to the southeast and may become severe.

The hottest weather today will be found in central KELOLAND where highs will be in the 90s.

Early evening storms will rumble through parts of eastern KELOLAND, but those storms will end overnight.

Tomorrow looks dry and very warm. 90s are likely to the west of Sioux Falls and the humidity level will jump as well.

Saturday will be plenty warm as well, but storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday. Cooler weather is expected early next week and more rain could arrive sometime Tuesday into Wednesday.