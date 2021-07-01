Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, July 1st

All eyes are on the drought in KELOLAND as we start the month of July. This in the drought monitor from late June. The new update is being released today.

The high resolution 30 day precipitation may shows how variable the recent rain has been. The Highmore-Miller area is just one example.

The numbers are also all over the place in SW MN.

This map shows the drought stress when incorporating a number of factors, including satellite data. You can clearly see the drought stress in much of KELOLAND shown in orange and red.

Futurecast looks dry for most areas. The exception may be a few spots near the Black Hills on Friday. We may add some rain to the forecast there. By the way, the only area of KELOLAND not dry is the area near Keystone and Custer.

Temperatures will be warmer today than yesterday with 90s common west of Sioux Falls.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be plenty hot as well with the numbers a couple of degrees warmer in most areas.

The 4th of July looks like one of the hottest days with near record heat in Aberdeen. Notice how dry it will be as well, with humidity values below 20% in some areas.

We do see some rain “chances” next week with the best shot centered on Tuesday. It will obviously be very critical for farmers needing rain to save the crops from more damage as the drought problems continue into July.