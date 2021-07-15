Storm Center Update – Thursday AM July 15

Fog is greeting many in eastern KELOLAND this morning.

The fog will go away and we’ll have sunny skies with highs warming to the low to middle 80s. Winds will remain light.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for rain in western South Dakota. We’re carrying a 20% chance for a scattered storm during the late afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 80s and low 90s.

We’ll watch the moisture increase for this weekend. Higher dew point temperatures will start to show up in central South Dakota. This will eventually lead to a storm chance for Saturday and Sunday in central KELOLAND. Expect dry skies in eastern KELOLAND this weekend with highs in the 80s.

Temperatures will slowly warm for next week with many returning to the 90s by midweek. Once you hit the 90s, expect them to last through NEXT weekend.