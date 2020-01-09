Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 9th

Good Morning! Less wind and warmer temperatures will make a difference today across KELOLAND. You can see Futurecast delivers a few clouds, but not much chance of snow during the day. However, snow chances will increase in western KELOLAND this evening and that will expand to the east and south Friday morning.

Our snow forecast continues to feature 2-4″ in the Rapid City area, with much lighter amounts to the east.

Enjoy the highs today. We’ll see much colder numbers starting tomorrow.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits in the east and north, with teens in the far southwest.

Don’t expect a lot of recovery tomorrow. In fact, we’ll likely see falling numbers in the afternoon for many areas.

Wind chills will be quite cold late Friday night and early Saturday morning. We could easily drop between minus 10 and minus 20. A few spots in the northeast could even drop to minus 30, depending on how much wind we have.

Temperatures will struggle to rise on Saturday, but may climb to around 14 by Saturday evening in Sioux Falls.

Sunday looks better with more 20s and 30s returning. We’ll try to hold that pattern at least into Monday.

You can clearly see cold air on the move next week. Questions still surround how fast this arrives and how cold it will get next week. There’s no question this is the coldest air of the season, but it appears this will spill into KELOLAND in waves over the next week or two. The last half of January will not be nice.

Snow chances are in the forecast with the changing weather, but none of these features are particularly heavy. Overall, old man winter will be back in various ways in the coming days.