Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 7th

Good Morning! The rain and snow from yesterday is over and .33″ of precipitation fell in Sioux Falls. That’s a lot for January, but many locations to the west saw very little if any moisture.

Much of the snow that fell turned to slush in the Sioux Falls area, but you can see where the accumulations were a bit heavier.

There’s not much snow in the forecast here the next few days. You’ll have to look to Texas to find the most active storm track.

Futurecast shows areas of clouds staying around for many areas today. Pockets of light snow will develop in western KELOLAND the next 24 hours, but amounts look to stay light.

The real cold is locked up in Canada for now, but we still see signals that this will start changing after the 15th of the month.

In the meantime, early next week is looks much above normal across the northern plains.

Temperatures today will hold steady in the 30s under the clouds and fog. Rapid City will be warmer at 43 as clouds increase this afternoon.

Fog is in the forecast tonight once again, so drive with care.

Look for areas of fog in the east again tomorrow and generally cool temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in the east and upper 30s in the west.

Our 7 day forecast stays mainly dry and starts showing a warmer trend by the middle of next week.