Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 30th

Good Morning! Areas of fog, freezing drizzle, and frosty roads are once again part of the morning forecast. You can see the thick frost on our Eureka Live Cam.

The Dense Fog advisory for central KELOLAND is not the only area dealing with the fog. We’ve seen visibility down to a mile or less toward Sioux Falls as well.

Futurecast brings a burst of snow into western KELOLAND today and we do expect accumulations in the Black Hills. Most areas to the east will just see a nuisance amount as this system tracks east.

Take a look at the snow accumulation the next 24 hours. Lead could easily pick up a quick 4-6″, with locally higher totals the next 12-24 hours.

The snow totals east look to be much lighter.

The overall trend into the weekend features temperatures 15 to 30 degrees above normal. That’s quite a story for early February, but we do see a correction next week as cooler air slides south on Monday.

Just for fun, here are some sample temperatures on the European model for Sunday. We would have be maximize all the variables to get 57 in Sioux Falls, but it increases our confidence level in our official high of 50.

Highs today will still be limited by clouds, fog, mist, and developing light snow.

Light snow is expected tonight East River, but temperatures will still be well above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be less windy in the west and warmer. We’ll expect decreasing clouds from west to east.

A great weekend is ahead with highs nearing 40 on Saturday in Sioux Falls and closer to 50 by Sunday.