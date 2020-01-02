Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 2nd

Good Morning! Above normal temperatures continue across KELOLAND as mild Pacific air dominates the forecast. Some areas are getting some snow and a big of rain. You can see the scans on VIPIR, with our Live Cam at Terry Peak showing snow.

Areas of clouds will continue to stream through the region as well.

Our latest Futurecast forecast shows bursts of light snow this morning in the west and another round coming into eastern KELOLAND on Friday.

The amounts tomorrow will be minor, but a few locations could push 1″.

The wind will also increase tomorrow, with gusts of 30-40 mph likely in north central and northeastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls could gust over 30mph by early afternoon, so patchy blowing snow is expected. Speaking of wind, we already see another batch on Sunday morning to watch.

Temperatures will turn colder early next week, but the really cold air will stay well to the north for now. However, we do see some evidence that some of the brutal cold in Alaska will start moving south at the end of the 10 forecast. We still have plenty of time to watch those trends.

Enjoy the 30s today, even with the periods of clouds.

Tomorrow will still be above normal for this time of year, even with the wind and light snow chances.

Overall, this 7 day forecast looks pretty quiet for this time of year. Not much snow is ahead and lows will stay above zero for now.