Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 28th

Good Morning! South winds are bringing warmer temperatures to much of KELOLAND this morning, but weather should remain dry. Early morning radar trends are showing that today in KELOLAND, but low clouds have been a story along the I-29 corridor.

The 7 am wind gusts have been stronger in south central KELOLAND, gusting near 40mph as of 7am in Winner. Expect the winds to get stronger in Sioux Falls through late morning.

Futurecast remains dry for most areas until Saturday. We expect snow to develop Saturday night into Sunday for parts of eastern KELOLAND. It’s a bit early to throw out specific numbers, but a “nuisance” type snow is more likely in KELOLAND, with the more significant accumulations may stay to our south again in central Iowa.

The long-range forecast continues to be quite bullish on the idea of frigid air moving into the United States after February 6th. We shall see how cold we get here in KELOLAND, but it won’t take much to see the coldest air of the season so far.

Highs today will rebound into the 40s in western KELOLAND, but we’ll stay in the 20s in the east.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the teens in the east and 20s across the west.

Expect mild weather again tomorrow in western KELOLAND, with more 30s common East River during the afternoon.

The 7 day forecast features a chance of light snow Saturday night into Sunday, but otherwise the temperature forecast will remain at or above normal into early next week.