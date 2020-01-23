Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 23rd

Good Morning! Some snow continues to fall across KELOLAND, mainly in central KELOLAND. Keep in mind we are also dealing with patches of fog and freezing drizzle as well, mainly in the southeast. We think the area of low pressure to the south will organize today and additional areas of light snow may develop East River.

You can see the fog issues still lingering in the southeast this morning.

Snow will continue to migrate to the east this morning. We expect snow will accumulated, but most of the amounts will be minor the next 36 hours.

We expect amounts of an inch or less in Sioux Falls. Most of the snow has fallen this morning in central KELOLAND, but the new amounts will shift farther east.

The pattern ahead features the first system moving to our east and the next one moving our way by Tuesday. We still have plenty of time to watch the storm path, but rain and snow will impact parts of the plains.

Temperatures will remain mild compared to normal the next 10 days. The map below shows no sign of arctic air returning through the rest of the month. February is still looking colder, but we’ll wait for the green light for the switch in the weather.

Highs will stay in the 20s across much of the east, but 30s and 40s will be common in the east.

Expect cooler weather tonight, but nothing too cold for this time of the year as the snow diminishes.

Tomorrow will still be cloudy in the east, but no major changes are forecast with the temperature.

The pattern should hold into the weekend with warmer weather likely in western KELOLAND.

We’ll continue to watch the system arriving in the plains on Tuesday, but don’t expect much change on temperatures through the 7 day forecast.