Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 16th

Forecast

Good Morning! It is a bitterly cold start to the day. Temperatures at 6:30am had fallen to -23 in Aberdeen.

The snow cover is deep north of Sioux Falls and this will play a role in the blowing and drifting we experience with the new snow starting tomorrow.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Friday in the areas shaded in blue. Expect poor driving conditions during the day as the snow is falling.

Our Futurecast forecast shows developing snow in northern Nebraska expanding into KELOLAND during the morning hours of Friday. Most of the snow will end in eastern SD by late afternoon on Friday.

The next phase of this system will start late Friday night into Saturday. A winter storm watch has been issued for ground blizzard conditions east of the James Valley.

Look at the temperature changes ahead. We expect rising numbers today and most areas will hold steady or rise into Friday morning. The peak of the temperature forecast will happen ahead of the cold front Friday evening. Once the wind switches to the northwest in your location, prepare for blowing snow.

The snow forecast is still 4-8″ in Sioux Falls, but the heavier part of that range will be east of Sioux Falls.

We need to show the wind forecast the next couple of days. Friday will begin with a strong south wind, but the switch will happen in the afternoon West River and the strong northwest winds will be a big story on Saturday, with gusts to 50 mph or higher in the east.

Temperatures will be rising during the day, reaching these numbers by late in the day.

Rising or steady temperatures will be common tonight with increasing winds.

We expect highs near 30 in Sioux Falls late in the day. Even Aberdeen will rise quickly ahead of the next arctic front.

It looks frigid this weekend with highs staying below zero on Sunday. We do expect some warmer weather next week starting on Tuesday.

