Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 14th

Good Morning! The weather is very windy this morning across KELOLAND. You can see these flags at Miller blowing around just before 7am.

Peak winds in western and central KELOLAND have been very strong in the west and central. 93 mph wind gusts have been reported in Buffalo the past 12 hours. 70-80 mph wind gusts have been common in Rapid City.

The front has also brought rain to many areas with a change to some snow early this morning.

The rain total in Sioux Falls has been near .31″, a big number for January.

Blizzard warnings go into effect today as snow increases and pivots back into eastern KELOLAND the next 24 hours. Sioux Falls will see worsening conditions through the afternoon, with blizzard warnings starting around 6pm.

This map shows futurecast winds and snow. We see the snow bands rotating back into KELOLAND from central Minnesota. You can see the strongest wind overnight across the east, so blizzard conditions can be expected.

Our total snow forecast is heaviest in SW MN. We expect 4-8″ in Worthington, certainly a higher impact into our Minnesota and Iowa counties.

Highs today are in the 30s, with many of the numbers steady or falling this afternoon with the strong wind.

Tonight will also feature strong wind, but dry conditions central and west. Blizzard weather likely along and east of I-29.

We’ll see more wind tomorrow, but sunshine in the west. Sioux Falls will have wind gusts over 40 mph all day.

The 7 day forecast looks better for Saturday and Sunday, but areas of snow may return to KELOLAND by Monday.