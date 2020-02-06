Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, February 6th

Snow returns to KELOLAND today. Most of the snow will be light, but some heavier accumulations will be possible in the Black Hills where winter weather headlines have been issued.

You can see the snow forecast features the heaviest accumulations in the highest elevations of the Black Hills, over 6″ in spots.

Snow chances will depart for tomorrow, but another clipper system will move back into KELOLAND on Sunday. It looks the heavier accumulations will be in Minnesota.

The odds of 1″ of snow are pretty good in far eastern KELOLAND Sunday. We would advise weekend travelers to watch the forecast.

Light snow and flurries are ahead today with highs in the mid 20s in Aberdeen and 30s to the south and west.

Clearing tonight will help bring cold weather to Aberdeen with a low near 1. Clouds and light snow to the south will keep the overnight lows a little warmer elsewhere.

Other than the chance of snow on Sunday, most of the forecast looks good with highs in the 30s.