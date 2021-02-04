Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, February 4th

We hope you enjoyed the mild weather yesterday because it will not be coming back anytime soon. We hit 70 yesterday in Valentine!

A fast-moving band of snow and mixed precipitation moved across KELOLAND overnight. The snow intensified in the south and roads are slick and snow covered this morning.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for the counties shaded in blue through mid morning. The advisory extends until noon for both Worthington and Cherokee.

Snow totals have been around 2-4″ in southeast SD overnight. We expect more numbers to coming in from NW IA and SW MN later this morning.

The forecast into the weekend looks colder but also includes chances of snow. You can see the parade of systems coming our way from the northwest. We’ll have more details on accumulations later today.

The cold isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Look at how much of the country is below normal the next 8-14 days.

Temperatures today will try to hold steady in the Sioux Falls area and many spots in the northeast have already reached their highs for the day. Gusty northwest winds of 20-35 will create patchy blowing snow.

Cold weather is forecast tonight with single digits likely north of Sioux Falls.

The weather still looks chilly tomorrow, but the real cold will arrive tomorrow night into Saturday.

Highs this weekend will stay in the single digits and lows are projected to be below zero for several mornings. In fact, we may have to lower some of these numbers based on the fresh snow across parts of KELOLAND. Welcome to winter.