Storm Center Update – Thursday AM February 27

It will be a day of thick cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND. Expect periods of sunshine from time to time; otherwise clouds will rule the sky.

There’s a better chance for sunshine in central KELOLAND today where temperatures will be he warmest with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Eastern and western KELOLAND will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be light.



Winter Weather Advisories continue in the Hills of western South Dakota through the morning. Total snow amounts from the overnight and morning will be 3-6″.



Tomorrow and the weekend are looking much warmer. Skies will slowly become partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Along with the sunshine, temperatures will warm above average for all of KELOLAND by Saturday. The warm weather will continue into Sunday despite thicker clouds. Overall, highs will be in the 30s, 40s, and 50s this weekend.



Slightly cooler air moves in next week, but we’re not looking at bitter cold. Many locations will still be above average.