Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, February 20th

Good Morning! We have a cold start to the day, including the Sioux Falls area where temperatures have fallen below zero.

A wind chill advisory is still in effect for parts of northeast SD and western MN. This includes Marshall, Watertown, and Aberdeen.

Highs today will be warmer than yesterday with 29 in Sioux Falls and 43 at Rapid City with lots of sunshine.

Lows tonight will not be as cold, with teens in the east and 20s west.

Tomorrow looks warmer with highs in the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and lower 50s at Rapid City.

Don’t forget about this….a car wash watch!

The weekend numbers look good as well.

The weather pattern early next week will feature more unsettled weather. The first system will likely track to our south Sunday into Monday, but a the second phase of that pattern may still give us some snow.

We’ve been in an up and down cycle of temperatures and we see little change in the forecast.

In the short-term, enjoy highs in the 40s through Monday.