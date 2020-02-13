Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, February 13th

Good Morning! Bitterly cold air is the top weather story this morning. Will it get better today? Yes, but slowly. Here’s a look at our expected wind chills the next 24 hours.

The headlines for cold will improve this afternoon, but frost bite can be a problem in a just a matter of minutes in weather like this.

Futurecast shows lots of sunshine today, but developing wind will be a story tomorrow for many areas East River.

A closer look at the wind forecast features 20-40 mph winds in the areas shaded in yellow and red.

Highs today will be coldest in the northeast, but 20s are back for Rapid City.

These numbers are still cold tonight, but not quite as bad as last night.

The wind tomorrow will push the warmer weather back into KELOLAND and highs will be much better.

We are not done with snow chances this month. Another system will move across the northern plains by Monday and Tuesday. We’ll continue to watch the details over the next few days.

It looks like temperatures will be colder by Tuesday and Wednesday as well.