Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, February 11th

Cold air continues to be our top weather story. We hope you enjoy the “warm” weather yesterday. It will be awhile before Sioux Falls gets back to 10.

Wind chill advisories continue for much of northern KELOLAND this morning. The wind chill advisory for western SD remains in effect until Monday.

Futurecast continues to shows the snow in the central and south today. We think the snow may dissipate tonight and then regain strength tomorrow.

Snow totals are still in the “nuisance” range the next couple of days in Sioux Falls, but heavier numbers are expected in northern Nebraska.

Frigid air will remain in place into early next week, but we do see moderation by midweek.

Lows this weekend will be close to -20 in Sioux Falls.

Highs won’t be much warmer on Valentine’s Day.

Wind chills will be extremely cold Sunday morning between -30 and -40.

Another cold day in ahead this afternoon with highs a few degrees either side of zero.

Lows tonight will drop into the teens and 20s below zero in a number of locations.

Tomorrow’s weather map speaks for itself. Stay warm!

You can see the improvement next week in the 7 day forecast. Hopefully, this will be worst of the cold for the winter.