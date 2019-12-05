Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 5th

Good Morning! We have another mild start to the day, but a cold will deliver a batch of clouds and some cooler weather late today and tonight. We don’t see much chance of snow in the forecast.

Highs will be in the 30s for most areas today as winds swing around to the north.

Tonight looks colder with single digit lows in the northeast.

Clouds will be decreasing tomorrow with highs staying the mid and upper 20s in the northeast. Notice the warmer 40s in the southwest.

The map animation below shows the extent of the arctic air next week. We’ll see plenty of that air here in KELOLAND.

The first Futurecast Wind Chills are shown below. Keep in mind these numbers could change, but it’s likely we’ll see a -20 to -30 range on these numbers, with some areas even colder. If that happens, there will be headlines for the cold next week.