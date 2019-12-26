Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 26th

Good Morning! The fog from Christmas is gone, but the roads are still slippery in spots. Do take note of the latest road reports as light snow chances persist in western and central KELOLAND this morning. You can already see the next round of winter headlines on the map below. Those winter storm watches in yellow are just the beginning of a very active weekend forecast.

You can see the storm moving onto the coast of California this morning. Once a Pacific storm moves onshore, we can get a better handle on it’s potential impacts here in the plains with future forecasts.

Our first look at Futurecast shows diminishing chances of snow for the west today and mainly quiet weather tonight and tomorrow. That’s good news for those travelling. However, a batch of snow mixed with freezing rain, sleet, and eventually plain rain will move our direction from Nebraska. Pay close attention to forecast later today and tomorrow as get a better idea on the exact timeline on this storm.

At first glace, the heaviest snow track will likely be north and west of Sioux Falls. We think this storm will deliver enough wind to produce blizzard or near blizzard conditions in the heaviest snow areas. This map will be refined too over the next couple of days. We are not putting out snow amounts yet, but this storm could easily produce over 6″ in middle of the snow track.

Today looks quiet with highs mainly in the 20s north and 30s south. Fog issues have diminished as well.

Tonight will be chilly with lows mainly in the teens.

Tomorrow will feature warmer weather and some intervals of sunshine ahead of our approaching storm.

The 7 day for Sioux Falls features highs in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. This storm will not be connected to any arctic air, so we expect cooler weather next week, but no subzero weather.