Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 19th

Good Morning! The weather will stay quiet the rest of the week as temperatures remain at or above normal. Futurecast still looks dry across KELOLAND the next 48 hours.

The warmest weather will be found in western and southern SD today, with cooler lower 20s in the northeast.

Tonight will be chilly in the north over the deeper snow, but teens will continue across the south.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler in eastern KELOLAND, but only by a few degrees.

There’s no question mild weather will flood much of North America ahead of Christmas. Everything in yellow, orange, and red on this map is above normal for temperatures.

Snow is not likely for much of the plains before Christmas. We’ll watch the pattern at the end of the week when some of the active weather in the desert southwest may expand our direction.

The 7 day forecast still features a chance of snow by Christmas as temperature begin to cool. No major storms are expected, so travel weather should be good.