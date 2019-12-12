Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 12th

Good Morning! We are starting this Thursday warmer than yesterday and some light snow has developed as a result of the warmer air moving east. You can see most of that activity east and north of Sioux Falls.

The latest Futurecast update shows light snow developing tonight as a warm front advances to the east. We think most of the amounts will be light, mainly east of I-29. We expect another cold front to arrive Friday afternoon, setting the tone for colder weather this weekend.

The snow forecast isn’t too heavy, but amounts may go over an inch toward Marshall.

Highs today will be better, but Aberdeen will stay in the teens. Meanwhile, Rapid City will warm into the lower 40s.

Tonight will be chilly, but we could make a case for rising numbers toward morning again East River with the light snow chances.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the forecast for many in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday will be colder with a few pockets of light snow possible. Temperatures will struggle into the single digits in the northeast.

The jury is still out much cold air will linger into early next week. We think it will will slowly warm toward the end of the 7 day forecast, but keep in mind the bitter cold won’t be far away.