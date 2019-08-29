Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 29th

Good morning! A cold front is on the move this morning, but it won’t bring much cloud cover or chances of rain. You can see the dry conditions on FutureScan during the day, but clouds will increase in the west tonight and rain chances will develop across the Black Hills. Those rain chances will spread east slowly tomorrow and linger for some in the south into Saturday morning

The rainfall outlook should be under .50″ for most areas, but you’ll notice a few local areas could surpass that range. No severe weather is forecast.

Highs today will be mainly in the 70s as winds increase from the north during the early afternoon. Gusts over 20 mph are quite possible.

Look for scattered showers in the west tonight, but most areas East River will be dry and clear.

Thickening clouds and developing rain chances West River will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow. Most areas will be a couple of degrees either side of 70.

We will warm early next week as heat builds across the desert southwest. 80s should be common again by Labor Day.

Rain chances could return by Tuesday, with more active weather just beyond the 7 day forecast.