Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 22nd

We are starting this Thursday with dry weather and that trend should continue for most areas during the day today. We expect rain chances to return at the 20% level for the Black Hills tonight, but better rain chances will arrive West River Friday evening.

Today will be warmest in western SD, where highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Much of eastern KELOLAND will stay in the 70s.

Tonight should be comfortable once again with lows mainly in the 50s.

Tomorrow will about the same with increasing winds from the south across western and central KELOLAND.

Look for areas of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. The best chances of rain will stay in central and northeastern KELOLAND Saturday PM into Sunday morning. Sioux Falls will be closer to the front by Sunday night.

Heavy downpours are possible due to the training effect of the showers and thunderstorms. Again, the southeast will be slow to catch the rain until the end of the weekend.

Cooler weather is likely by the middle of next week with highs dropping into the lower 70s.