Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 20th

A hotter and mainly drier forecast is ahead in the coming days across KELOLAND. A quick look at the 30 day rainfall trends still shows several areas above normal on rain. We also have Sioux Falls and Aberdeen much drier than normal, a trend that will get worse before it gets better.

Futurecast shows a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the west and central today. Don’t count on much for amounts, but they may develop in spots. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen may see some widely scattered rain chances tomorrow, but the pattern is messy and doesn’t feature much organized rain chance.

Temperatures will be getting hotter next week as the heat core in the west expands into the plains. That is not good news for those needing rain. We’ll likely see widespread 90s and 100s by Monday.

Highs will be very warm today with highs in the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and 90s to the west.

We’ll carry a few 20% chances of rain for the central and west tonight.

That chance of widely scattered rain will include Sioux Falls and the east tomorrow.

A first look at Monday shows some serious heat building into KELOLAND. We’ll keep an eye on how big that 100 degree area grows in the coming days.

Sioux Falls will likely hit the mid 90s by Tuesday with plenty of dry days ahead.