Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 1st

Good Morning! The forecast going into August looks typical for this time of year. The main story will revolve around various pieces of tropical moisture moving in from the northern Rockies. That rain could be heavy at times for the west the next 24 hours.

We do have a flash flood watch in effect for the counties shaded in green. Be alert to heavy rain areas this afternoon and evening.

Our FutureScan forecast shows the development of thunderstorms across the west. Once the storms develop, it will directly impact temperatures. The numbers in central SD look pretty warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs in Sioux Falls will be in the lower 80s under partly sunny skies.

Thunderstorm chances will stay highest tonight in western SD with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds and rain chances should hold temperatures a bit cooler tomorrow.

The weekend looks drier and temperatures should be on track to near normal trends for this time of year.

Another round of rain could enter the northern plains by Tuesday. Very little change in temperature is forecast.