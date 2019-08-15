Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 15th

More thunderstorms have been tracking across southwestern SD overnight. Here are some of the 24 rainfall totals below. Keep in mind some of the brighter green areas are heavier than some of the official totals.

Severe weather is possible today. You can see a large area is included in the slight risk zone.

Our FutureScan forecast shows a developing area of showers and thunderstorms moving in from northern SD by early afternoon. These areas of storms will continue to grow into clusters of heavy rain and some severe weather chances.

Look for highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s for most areas.

Rain chances will end this evening in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City with lows mainly in the 50s.

The severe weather risk tomorrow is across the southwest.

Highs look a little warmer for most areas in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Could we see rain this weekend? We’ll be tracking a cold front by late Saturday, so yes, a few thunderstorms are possible late in the day. We are keep Sunday dry, but a big surge of heat and humidity is forecast on Monday!