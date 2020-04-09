Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 9th

Good Morning! Another windy day is ahead for KELOLAND. A few areas of snow or frozen precipitation will develop in our eastern areas today as temperatures hold in the 40s.

You can see some of the early morning radar trends moving our way from North Dakota.

We expect strong winds in the east gusting over 40 mph at times. That wind will diminish overnight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tomorrow looks better on Good Friday, but rain and snow will move into the region as we start Easter weekend.

Winter storm watches are in effect for the Black Hills starting Saturday morning.

You can see the storm track this weekend does take a turn into Nebraska Saturday night into Sunday morning. That will be very important to the snow forecast for southern KELOLAND. We think the northeast will miss the majority of the impacts, but not the cold.

This map below shows the highest risk areas for accumulating snowfall. It clearly shows a bend to the south.

Easter Sunday looks chilly with highs in the 30s in the west and lower 40s around Sioux Falls.

Don’t forget about the strong winds today in the central and east. Highs will be in the 40s at most locations.

Get ready for below normal temperatures next week. We’ll stay in the 30s for several days starting on Monday.