Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 8th

Rain is redeveloping this morning in eastern KELOLAND. You can see the showers are moving to the west, a trend we expect to see much of the day. The rain will likely stall once it reaches the James Valley.

Rain totals so far since midnight are over .50″ in parts of NW IA and SW MN. Look for these numbers to grow during the day.

The 30 day moisture totals are looking good across the south, but the far north is still very dry. Mobridge really stands out on this map.

More snow is coming for the Black Hills tonight. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the northern hills where 6″ of snow will be possible.

Futurecast shows the progression of rain across the south and east today. You can also see the new round of rain and snow across the west tonight and tomorrow morning. We think the wind will get stronger from the NW tomorrow. Gusts over 50 mph are possible in the Rapid City area.

Next week is looking cooler and may end up featuring some snow for parts of the region. You can see the potential for heavy snow for much of Wyoming and Colorado.

Rain will keep temperatures cooler across the east today with highs in the upper 40s in Watertown and Brookings today.

Tonight will be cool as showers dissipate across the east. New precipitation will develop in the Black Hills region.

Tomorrow will feel cool because of the wind. Better weather is likely by Saturday.

The 7 day forecast shows temperatures near normal this weekend, but cooler weather is likely next week. We may end up cutting some of these numbers early next week into the 40s. Stay tuned.