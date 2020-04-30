Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 30th

Good Morning! It’s a very nice morning across KELOLAND and a very mild forecast is ahead today.

We’ll see clouds increasing later today across the west and a few isolated showers or thundershowers could develop overnight, mainly West River. Warm weather will still dominate into tomorrow with more 80s likely in the south.

The weather this weekend will focus first on a chance of rain in Nebraska and extreme southern South Dakota. Clouds will impact temperatures into those areas, so northern areas will be warmer. Sunday should be mostly quiet and nice with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

In the meantime, enjoy the nice weather today with 70s east and 80s west.

Expect areas of showers tonight, mainly West River.

Tomorrow will be more breezy with highs hitting the 80 degree mark in many areas.

We’ll watch the chance of rain across the region by Monday of next week. Temperatures are looking cooler with highs in the 60s, still not bad for this time of the year.