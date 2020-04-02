Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 2nd

Good Morning! Snow and freezing drizzle continues to move across parts of western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND. We expect these areas on radar to expand to the east during the day.

Snow totals are nearing a foot in parts of the Black Hills.

Even Rapid City now reports over 7″ of snow.

This is what it looked like earlier today on our Live Cam in Rapid City.

Winter storm warnings are posted today in red and the advisories are in the blue.

The winter storm warning for Watertown is posted due to icing potential the next 12 to 24 hours.

Hourly temperatures will continue to fall during the day and the most organized freezing and snow will arrive in Sioux Falls by this evening. The moisture will leave early tomorrow morning and some sunshine should return.

Snow totals will be heaviest in western and northern SD where 4-8″ will be common. Sioux Falls and the southeast will be much lighter and the snow will melting quickly starting tomorrow.

Freezing rain could accumulate to around two tenths of an inch in the northeast, so continue to watch for local problems due to ice.

Overall, it will be a much colder today for everyone in KELOLAND.

Snow will leave the west tonight and temperatures will colder with the snow and freezing rain overnight in the east.

Tomorrow will be chilly, but the April sunshine will help melt some snow.

We will warmer temperatures this weekend and highs should return to the mid 60s by Monday and Tuesday.