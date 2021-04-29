Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 29th

Another pleasant day is in the forecast for KELOLAND with temperatures warming back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be stronger for the Sioux Falls area from the north at 15-25 mph.

We will see a new drought monitor today and this picture won’t be improving much the next few days.

Futurecast shows the first cold front washing out over the central plains the next 12 hours and much warmer weather will expand for the first half of the weekend. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday with areas of showers possible.

The warmest day of the 7 day forecast is Saturday. Highs will easily climb into the 80s across much of central and eastern KELOLAND.

However, before you start planting your tomatoes, just remember our average last frost date arrives between May 10th and the 14th. We still see 30s possible here during that time range.

Enjoy the pleasant temperatures today in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Skies will be mainly clear tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tomorrow looks warmer with 80s expanding into Rapid City and Pierre during the afternoon.

Our 7-day forecast features cooler weather starting on Sunday as shower chances develop. We expect additional shower chances into next week.