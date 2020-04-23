Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 23rd

Good Morning! We have a pleasant start to the day in KELOLAND as we watch developing shower chances ahead the next couple of days.

You can follow the chances of showers on Futurecast. We think the best chances of rain this afternoon will be in central KELOLAND, but more showers will sprout across the east as we wrap up the day. A few claps of thunder are possible with the individual thundershowers.

Highs will still be above normal today with many areas hitting 70.

One emerging story the next few days is the moisture trend. You can clearly see the eastern half of the country is wet, while the west is mainly dry.

Look for a storm track next week that will deliver mild weather to the northern plains. We see a chance of rain here again by around Tuesday.

In the meantime, scattered showers are ahead today, mainly late in the day for Sioux Falls.