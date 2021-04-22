Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 22nd

Temperatures remained below normal yesterday in KELOLAND with most highs in the 50s. We do expect warmer today for most areas, but that won’t be true in south central SD.

Showers are expected today in northern Nebraska and they will expand into central SD this afternoon. We expect showers tonight in Sioux Falls, followed by some clearing for a time on Friday. Another cold front will be marching south on Friday and will bring cooler weather for our Saturday forecast.

Our Futurecast winds show stronger winds from the south today. Then, winds will switch back to the north starting tomorrow. We’ll see this back and forth trend switch again by Sunday as warmer air makes a return to KELOLAND.

You can see that warmer trend on the map below, shown as areas of red and orange by Monday. Next week will feature more ups and downs, but not nearly as cold as our recent weather. We are also watching increasing rain chances early next week.

Highs are now forecast near 76 on Monday in Sioux Falls.

Today will be below normal for this time of year, but warmer than yesterday for most.

Shower chances will be common East River this evening. Expect overnight lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be cooler in the north and west, but we will still hold in the 50s across the southeast.

The weekend will feature cooler numbers on Saturday with showers to follow Sunday morning. The warmer weather will bring rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday with some thunderstorm activity possible.