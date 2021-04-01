Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 1st

It was a chilly day across much of KELOLAND yesterday with highs in the 30s across the east and 40s for many others. We’ll see warmer weather today.

A Red Flag Warning has been posted for much of KELOLAND today west and north of Sioux Falls. Low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will all contribute to the fire weather problems.

Futurecast shows more dry weather as we head into the weekend. We expect areas of showers to hold off until perhaps Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Look for highs today in the 60s for much of western SD today, with 52 expected in Sioux Falls.

Tonight will be in the 30s under mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow looks much warmer with highs in the 70s west of Sioux Falls. Expect even warmer weather by Saturday.

Highs will be near record levels by Easter Sunday in Sioux Falls around 80. We’ll stay warm into early next week.