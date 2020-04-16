Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 16th

Good Morning! It’s another crisp and cool morning in KELOLAND. A few areas like Pierre, Chamberlain, and Mitchell have also had dense fog.

Some snow is trying to move into far SW KELOLAND. We think most of the snow will stay in Nebraska today where some accumulations are likely closer to I-80.

Futurecast shows the system today to our south. We expect clearing tonight and a dry forecast moving forward. Winds will be breezy by Saturday.

Say goodbye to the colder weather. Mild, Pacific air will move into KELOLAND early next week and temperatures will likely be at or above normal.

A quick look at Saturday shows temperatures well into the upper 50s and lower 60s here in KELOLAND.

Sunday should be slightly cooler, but not a big deal considering all the cold air we’ve had the past several days.

Monday looks great…lots of 60s!

Tuesday could be warmer, near 70 in a few areas.

The 7 day forecast is also dry, good news for the farmers.