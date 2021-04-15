Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 15th

Another cool day for mid April is ahead for KELOLAND. We stayed in the 40s yesterday in most areas, with upper 30s in the Rapid City area.

Snow is back for western SD today where winter weather advisories have been posted. We are forecasting 3-6 inches of snow in the areas shaded in blue through tomorrow.

Futurecast shows the increasing areas of snow in western SD this morning. That snow will try to expand toward the Missouri River, but we expect little of that moisture to cross East River the next 24 to 36 hours. Most of this moisture will be gone by Saturday morning.

The weather this weekend will be a little warmer, but more cold is ahead for early next week. In fact, temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal for much of the plains through midweek.

Most of the moisture in the 10 day forecast will happen the next 24 to 48 hours. There may be areas of snow on Monday in the northern plains as well.

Highs today will stay in the 40s for most of KELOLAND with winds from the north for most areas at 5-15 mph.

We’ll keep those clouds in the forecast today with areas of snow likely across the west.

Temperatures will be cooler where the snow falls tomorrow in SW SD. Otherwise, expect widespread 40s to near 50 degree weather East River during the afternoon.

We see a brief warm up this weekend, but temperatures will be much cooler on Monday with those areas of snow. Expect slowly moderating temperatures next week as we try to get back to near normal temperatures by the end of the week.