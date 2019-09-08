Storm Center Update – Sunday PM September 8

BIG PICTURE:

An upper level trough of low pressure is moving over the west coast. This means KELOLAND, and the Midwest, is in for several rounds of rain over the coming days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

As warmer air surges into KELOLAND tonight into Monday, we’ll see another round of rain pass through. The rain will start in southwest SD and move to the northeast tonight, reaching central KELOLAND overnight and southeast KELOLAND during the late overnight hours. Lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Monday’s afternoon highs will be warmer, reaching the 60s to near 70 in the northeast while 70s and 80s are found elsewhere. Additional rainfall from tonight through tomorrow will be about a half of an inch to an inch for most of the area with locally higher amounts near an inch and a half possible.

Some severe weather is possible in SE KELOLAND along the warm front. There is some uncertainty in this severe weather possibility because of morning storms and rain BUT IF the daytime heating is able to reset the atmosphere enough, severe thunderstorms with large hail and strong winds would be likely. In addition to the hail and wind, flooding is possible in the northeast. And the NWS has already issued a Flood Watch for a few counties in northeast SD.

Tuesday will have another surge of moisture from the southwest so we are expecting more rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the 70s for most of KELOLAND but lower 80s could be found in the southeast.

Rain chances linger into Wednesday and Thursday as the upper level trough passes over the Midwest. Additional rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday will push the grand total of rainfall to one to three inches with locally higher amounts up to four. But once we are clear of that low, mostly sunny skies return to KELOLAND by the weekend with afternoon temps in the 70s.