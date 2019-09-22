Storm Center Update – Sunday PM September 22

Clear to mostly clear skies are expected tonight with overnight lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Monday continues the mostly sunny sky conditions but afternoon temps will be warmer, reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front looks to pass through KELOLAND on Tuesday and it could be a trigger for some late day thunderstorms. Right now, the timing makes it so the storms would initiate near the SD/MN border in SE KELOLAND and then they’d travel eastward. That being said, the speed of the cold front would determine where the storms initiate so some adjustments may need to be made. Otherwise, Tuesday is still looking sunny with afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80.

There’s a better chance for passing rain next Friday and the weekend. Afternoon temps will be in the 60s and 70s going into the weekend.