Storm Center Update – Sunday PM September 1

Welcome to Meteorological Fall!

BIG PICTURE:

Averaged west to northwest flow in the upper atmosphere will remain over KELOLAND for the next several days. This flow will keep afternoon temps, generally, below average but we will have a short-lived warm up that will end tomorrow. A passing upper level low pressure will bring that warm up along with thunderstorms tomorrow.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Thick cloud cover has been slowly fading out today but partly cloudy skies will return tonight for the eastern half of KELOLAND. A frontal boundary sitting over the area could also bring some showers or thundershowers to parts of south-central and southeast KELOLAND tonight. Lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The morning could have some leftover rain from the overnight. Then we’ll see a break before more storms later in the day. Computer models are projecting a cold front to swing through late in the afternoon into nighttime hours, which would bring another round of storms. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with the going forecast putting the greatest risk in the northeast. Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer as well, reaching the low to mid 80s in the east with mid 80s to 90s in the central and west.

Tuesday will be an interesting day. The late day passing cold front tomorrow means our daily high on Tuesday will likely be shortly after Midnight with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected, though some rain may pop up near the Black Hills. And the wind will be breezy, from the north to northwest at 15 to 30 mph with stronger gusts.

The rest of the week looks dry and sunny with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Next chance for rain in the Midwest will be next weekend.