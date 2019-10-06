Storm Center Update – Sunday PM October 6

BIG PICTURE:

Another trough of low pressure will dig over the west coast early this week. This pattern would force warmer air into the Midwest so KELOLAND would see warmer highs in the 60s to 70s for the first few days of the week. Then that trough will slide eastward Thursday and Friday, bringing another round of cold temperatures with rain, and even snow, to KELOLAND and the Midwest.

FORECAST DETAILS:

After a clear and quiet day, tonight will be clear and quiet with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures warming into the 60s to 70s, a few degrees above normal for early October.

Clouds will be thicker on Wednesday and winds will pick up due to an approaching cold front. When the front comes through Wednesday and Thursday we’re expecting winds to pick up as sharply colder air pours into the region.

Thursday is looking rainy in the southeast while both rain and snow are possible in northern and western areas. Thursday’s highs will be in the 50s for the southeast but 30s and 40s will be found elsewhere. Friday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s to 30s. And the rain and snow will linger into Friday afternoon with afternoon temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.

If the timing of the low verifies, next weekend will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon temps in the 40s to near 50. But these kinds of storms have a tendency to move through slower than first projected so we may end up needing to add rain or snow to the weekend forecast.