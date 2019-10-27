Storm Center Update – Sunday PM October 27

Snow reports from last night have been slowing coming in. So far, it seems southwest SD got the most snow.

BIG PICTURE:

A passing cold front this weekend brought rain, snow, and much colder air. And it looks like this colder air mass will stick around well into next week so you can expect temperatures well below normal for late October.

FORECAST DETAILS:

The clouds from today should break apart some tonight due to an area of surface high pressure settling in. Overnight temperatures will be cold, dipping into the teens to lower 20s. And the gusty winds from today should slow down to about 5 to 15 mph.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold for late October. High temperatures will only reach the 30s to near 40.

Monday night into early Tuesday, an area of low pressure will slide into KELOLAND from the northwest. Many locations in southern KELOLAND could get a mix of rain and snow. It still looks like the heavier band of snow will be to our south, so for now, it’s looking like southern KELOLAND would see an inch or less of snow. The northern Black Hills could see an inch or two.

Tuesday looks dry for most of KELOLAND with afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s. The wind will be breezy for western SD.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with lingering chances for snow and flurries for some. Projected highs are in the upper 20s to 30s.

Thursday (Halloween) brings another chance for snow to the Midwest with light snow possible in southern KELOLAND. That being said, the models aren’t consistent on timing and the projected track seems to be sliding southward so the details will need to be finetuned over the coming days. Thursday’s highs will be in the 30s.

Friday and the weekend looks dry with warmer temps in the 40s.